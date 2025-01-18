Lokesh Davos tour targets investments, employment

Vijayawada: Minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh, who is also chairman of the Investments Task Force Committee, is attending the summit of the World Economic Forum being held in Davos from January 20 to 24 with the sole aim of generating employment to the youth and achieving largescale investments to the state.

During the five-day summit, Lokesh will be holding meetings with ambassadors from over 50 countries, industrialists and several other top businessmen. The minister, in particular, will be having a face-to-face meeting at AP Pavilion with over 30 top globally-renowned industrialists to discuss investments in the State in different sectors.

Making the World Economic Forum as a platform, Lokesh will actively take part in the meeting of the governors of academic sectors to focus on the radical changes in education across the globe.

He will also hold meetings with several experts on building the ecosystem for intelligent industries, Artificial Intelligence impact on the modern world and gender parity sprint champions, according to a press release here on Friday.

Lokesh will take part in the round-table conference with representatives from Google and Nvidia on next gen AI, data factory and establishing AI university. Lokesh will be attending several other meetings during the five-day summit,

The industrialists from the state are evincing keen interest on Lokesh’s Davos visit as he is attending the World Economic Forum summit for the first time.