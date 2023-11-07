Lokesh demands suitable compensation for families

Mangalagiri: It is really painful that three persons died in the bus accident inside the Jawaharlal Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said on Monday and felt that the state government should take the responsibility for the incident.



In a press release here on learning of the bus accident, Lokesh said that as per the preliminary reports the accident took place as the bus rammed into the platform. He felt that such frequent accidents are taking place in the state as outdated buses are being plied and not even a single bus was purchased after the YSRCP came to power.

The state government has not been releasing funds for the past four years even for purchasing nuts and bolts, Lokesh said adding that the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) staff members are under severe pressure as there is no recruitment in the corporation to fill vacant posts.

Expressing deep sympathies with the family members of the accident victims, Lokesh demanded proper compensation to the families of the victims.