Lokesh extends help to girls attending US programme

Vijayawada : HRD minister Nara Lokesh came to the rescue of two girls who have been selected for the Youth Exchange Programme being held in the United States. Through the hands of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the two girls have been given financial help of Rs 1 lakh each and a laptop.

Bandila Suryateja Sri from Jangareddygudem from Medical Academy of the Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukula IIT at Edupugallu and Natta Pradeepthi of Rajahmundry are pursuing their Intermediate. While thousands of students from the country competed for the Youth Exchange Programme which is an year-long study tour in the US basically on the culture and traditions of developed nations, only 30 students from the country, including these two students were selected.

During the Praja Darbar on Tuesday, the mother of Tejasri submitted a memorandum to Lokesh with an appeal to help them. Responding promptly, Lokesh asked both the girls to come to the Secretariat on Wednesday. Besides congratulating them on their selection to the prestigious programme, he extended the financial help too through Chandrababu.

The Chief Minister told both the girls to tell the whole world about the excellence of Indian culture and traditions through the Youth Exchange Programme. He said that the state government will always encourage talent.