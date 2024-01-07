Lokesh frowns at Jagan flexis at toilets

Vijayawada: Stating that the obsession of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for publicity has reached its peak stage, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday pointed out the erection of a flexi on the toilet at Katavaram of Rajanagaram Assembly constituency in East Godavari district that 'Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha Toilet'.

In a press note released here, Lokesh felt that as there is nothing to boast about in these four-and-half years, the ruling party leaders have stooped so low to install such flexis on toilets. Regretting that one unemployed person is resorting to suicide almost every day as the youth is not getting jobs, Lokesh said that all the reports clearly point out that the state stood on top in unemployment in the country.

Ignoring such facts, the state government has been descending so low, he said in the statement and sought the people’s advice on what these rulers be called.