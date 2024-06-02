  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

J&K: Local missing, 2 tourists rescued as glacier caves in Sonamarg hill station

J&K: Local missing, 2 tourists rescued as glacier caves in Sonamarg hill station
x
Highlights

A local went missing and two tourists were rescued on Sunday when part of the Thajwas Glacier caved in J&K’s Sonamarg hill station.Officials said that...

A local went missing and two tourists were rescued on Sunday when part of the Thajwas Glacier caved in J&K’s Sonamarg hill station.

Officials said that the tourists were enjoying at the Thajwas Glacier in Sonamarg when suddenly a portion of it caved in trapping a local and two tourists.

“Soon after the incident, the two tourists were rescued while the local is still missing,” an official said.

He said that a rescue operation is underway to trace the missing local.

The glaciers in Kashmir are highly sensitive and due to the huge rush of tourists, the fragile ecosystem of the glacier gets disturbed which results in caving in, meltdown or other hazards.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X