Telangana State Inauguration Day celebrations were grandly organized by the District Court

District Court Chief Justice D Rajesh Babu in Nagar Kurnool District Court Precinct on Sunday

The national flag was hoisted in the court premises in honor of Telangana state's birth day celebrations. On this occasion, the District Judge said... It has been a decade since Telangana state came into being, and on this occasion, he paid tribute to the immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives for Telangana state. He suggested that all the people of the state should live in peace and harmony and contribute to the development of the state.

District Sessions Court Judge distributed TLMs worth Rs 20000 to students of CWSN to celebrate Telangana birth decade celebrations.



Principal Junior Civil Judge P Maunika, First Additional Junior Civil Judge K Mamata Reddy, Nagar Kurnool Bar Association President Radhakrishna, General Secretary Parvath Reddy, District Chief Administration Officer S Sridevi, District Judicial Employees Association President P Srinivas Reddy, Advocates, In-charge Dist. Education Officer Chandrasekhara Rao, Joint Education Coordinator Venkataiah, Strong Teacher Venkateswara Shetty, IERPs Prakash, Manjula, CWSN students and their parents, police personnel, court personnel and others participated.