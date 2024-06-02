Live
Just In
‘Passion’ all set to start second schedule
In a groundbreaking move, the Telugu film industry delves into the realm of fashion with "Passion," featuring Sudheesh Venkat, Ankita Saha, and Sreyasi Shah in lead roles. Produced by Dr. Arun Kumar Monditoka, Narasimha Yele, and Umesh Chikku under BLN Cinema and Red Ant Creations, the film marks the directorial debut of renowned fashion designer Arvind Joshua. Having worked with stalwarts like Shekhar Kammula and Mohana Krishna Indraganti, Joshua brings a fresh perspective to the love story set in a fashion designing college.
Following a successful first schedule spanning 20 days in various fashion institutes across Hyderabad, "Passion" is set to commence its second schedule. Director Arvind Joshua expressed enthusiasm, emphasizing the film's innovative approach to the fashion world and its relevance to youth's queries on love and attraction.