Kriti Shetty opens up about the strong emotional connection in ‘Manamey’

As the much-anticipated release of Sharwanand's landmark 35th film, Manamey,' draws near, lead actress Kriti Shetty took the stage at a press conference to offer a glimpse into her character and the film's highlights. Directed by Sriram Aditya and produced by TG Vishwaprasad under the Ramsay Studios production banner of People Media Factory, Manamey' is poised for a grand theatrical release on June 7.

Shetty, who portrays the character of Subhadra in the film, shared that her role diverges from her previous portrayals, embodying a stricter demeanor unlike her past cute and bubbly characters. Despite her stark differences from Subhadra, Shetty expressed her enthusiasm for the role, crediting director Sriram Aditya's vision for guiding her performance.





Addressing questions about her character's depth, particularly in relation to motherhood, Shetty remained coy, suggesting that audiences would have to experience the film firsthand to fully comprehend Subhadra's journey.



Reflecting on her experience working alongside Sharwanand, Shetty commended the seasoned actor's performance, highlighting his professionalism and ease on set. She particularly praised his ability to effortlessly navigate challenging scenes, leaving a lasting impression on her.

Discussing the film's narrative, Shetty emphasized its blend of entertainment and emotional resonance, promising a relatable family-centric storyline with universal appeal. Drawing comparisons to her breakout role as Bebamma in 'Uppena,' Shetty expressed hope that Subhadra's character would receive a similar warm reception from audiences.





Shetty also lauded the film's music, composed by Hesham, and recalled the challenges of shooting abroad, particularly in London's unpredictable weather. Despite the obstacles, she commended the dedication of the production team, led by Vishwaprasad, in ensuring a seamless filming experience.



Looking ahead, Shetty expressed her openness to diverse roles, particularly those with a princess-like allure or rooted in action and martial arts. With three Tamil films and a Malayalam project already in the pipeline, Shetty's future in cinema appears as bright as her current journey with Manamey.'