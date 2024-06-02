Ahead of Results Tirumala witness VIP Galore

Tirumala: Ahead of the election results which is on june 4, Tirumala the abode of Lord Venkateswara witnessed a galore of VIPs. The list of VIPs who visited Tirumala Offered Prayers include Dy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Minister R. k. Roja, Former ministers and TDP and YSRCP leaders Ghanta Srinivas Rao, Narayana, kannababu Anil Kumar Yadav.

Meanwhile with the summer holidays comeing to end heavy rush of devotee's was found in Tirumala, with the parents visiting the hill shine before the schools reopening. TTD officials said pilgrims (without token ) has to wait 24 hours for Dharshan.