Live
- Be vigilant, alert, Naidu tells counting agents
- Nitrogen pressure reducing stations to cut cost, up productivity
- Over 11,000 poll-related FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh
- Very hopeful of positive results: Sonia Gandhi
- Nadda holds meet with top BJP leaders
- All arrangements in place for counting exercise
- Vote counting to start at 8.30 am today
- Bengaluru breaks 133-yr record for highest daily rainfall in June
- India created world record with 64.2 cr voting
- Security blanket over AP
Just In
Ahead of Results Tirumala witness VIP Galore
Highlights
Tirumala: Ahead of the election results which is on june 4, Tirumala the abode of Lord Venkateswara witnessed a galore of VIPs. The list of VIPs who...
Tirumala: Ahead of the election results which is on june 4, Tirumala the abode of Lord Venkateswara witnessed a galore of VIPs. The list of VIPs who visited Tirumala Offered Prayers include Dy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Minister R. k. Roja, Former ministers and TDP and YSRCP leaders Ghanta Srinivas Rao, Narayana, kannababu Anil Kumar Yadav.
Meanwhile with the summer holidays comeing to end heavy rush of devotee's was found in Tirumala, with the parents visiting the hill shine before the schools reopening. TTD officials said pilgrims (without token ) has to wait 24 hours for Dharshan.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS