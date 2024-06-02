Counting observers assigned by the Central Election Commission to the district

Nagarkurnool: District Collector Uday Kumar said that the Central Election Commission has assigned two senior IAS officers as counting observers to supervise the counting process of Nagar Kurnool parliamentary constituency to be held on June 4.

Collector Uday Kumar welcomed the counting observers who arrived at Nagar Kurnool Collectorate on Sunday by presenting them with flowers.

Counting observers should meet with the Collector to discuss counting details and allocation of election staff.

2002 Haryana State Civil Service Officer Satpal Sharma is conducting the counting process as Counting Observer of wanaparthi, Gadwala, Allampur constituencies.

The collector said that 2009 batch IAS officer Ruches Jaivanshi will supervise the counting process of Nagar Kurnool, Kalwakurti, Acchampeta and Kolhapur assembly constituencies as counting observer of Maharashtra.



The observers checked online the details of the counting staff allocated constituency wise.

The counting staff conducted the second round of randomization on Monday in the presence of counting observers.

Wanaparthi Additional Collector Sanchit Gangwar, Collectorate AO Chandrasekhar Election Division Superintendent Zakir Ali were present in this programme.