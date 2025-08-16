Lokesh highlights reforms in edu sector

Guntur: Ministerfor Human Resources Development and IT Nara Lokesh said the coalition government in the State has introduced reforms in the education system and improved education standards.

He reminded that the coalition government increased the number of model primary schools from 9,600 to 1200 in the previous government.

He hoisted the national flag at the Police Parade Grounds here on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebrations on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the coalition government confined the school teachers to education. The Mid-Day Meal scheme was named as Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Scheme. School students kits named as Dr Survepalli Radha Krishna School Kits and Universities were revamped and steps were taken to improve moral values.

Free textbooks were distributed to the Intermediate students studying in the government and aided junior colleges. Mega parent and teachers meeting was conducted. Steps were being taken to strengthen the education system irrespective of politics.

He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, ministers and MLAs for extending their cooperation for the development of Guntur. He recalled that the government hiked the old age pension to Rs 4,000 per month from Rs 3,000 per month. Talliki Vandanam, Annadata Sukhibhava, three free gas cylinders per year, free bus travel facility to women and filling the vacant teacher posts through the Mega DSC were taken up in spite of the financial crisis. He criticised the YSRCP for neglecting the development in the State during its tenure.

Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar, MLC Alapati Rajedra Prasad, Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, MLAs Dhulipalla Narendra, Galla Madhavi, Md Naseer Ahmed, B Ramanajaneyulu, Tenali Sravan Kumar, District Collector S Naga Lakshmi and Guntur Range IGP Sarva Shrestha Tripathi were among those who participated.