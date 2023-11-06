Lokesh holds YSRCP government responsible for accident in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: TDP youth leader Nara Lokesh held YSRCP government responsible for the road mishap that took place at Pandit Nehru bus stand in Vijayawada on Monday morning. Three people were killed when the bus rammed into the platform. Reacting to this, Lokesh said that it is sad that three people died in this accident.



He said that the YCP government should take full responsibility for this accident. According to the preliminary information the accident happened due to the bus running on top of the platform.

Lokesh criticized that accidents are happening because of outdated buses. He said that the government has not given funds even for the purchase of nuts and bolts in RTC garages in these four and a half years. He expressed his concern that RTC staff are under severe pressure due to lack of recruitment. He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. He said that he requested the government to provide better compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured.