Lokesh invites Airbus to build MRO hub in AP

Singapore: Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Monday extended a formal invitation to Airbus to establish a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) hub in the state. The proposal came during a key meeting with Anand Stanley, president of Airbus Asia Pacific, held as part of Minister Lokesh's official visit to Singapore to discuss strategic opportunities in the aviation sector.

Lokesh highlighted the pressing need for a dedicated MRO hub in India, positioning Andhra Pradesh as the ideal location.

He pointed to India's high aircraft density and the burgeoning demand from neighboring countries, including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, as well as the broader Southeast Asian market, creating a robust captive market for MRO services. "Our proposed MRO hub will significantly reduce ferry times and operational costs for Indian airlines and enhance aircraft availability," stated the Minister. "It also opens up opportunities for servicing aircraft from neighbouring nations, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a key regional player." He underscored Airbus's significant growth trajectory in India, noting that over 850 Airbus aircraft are currently operational in the country. Furthermore, India is projected to require approximately 1,750 new aircraft over the next two decades, with Airbus currently holding a dominant 65–70 percent market share in India's commercial aviation sector, primarily driven by the narrow-body A320 family.

The minister emphasised Andhra Pradesh's strategic potential to emerge as South Asia's leading MRO hub, promising efficient service to both Indian and regional carriers.

He assured Stanley that the state is prepared to develop a comprehensive, world-class MRO ecosystem, aligning with Singapore's stringent operational and maintenance standards.

He concluded by extending a formal invitation to Anand Stanley to visit Andhra Pradesh to personally explore the infrastructure and policy support available to aviation industry leaders.