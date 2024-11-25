Lokesh lambasts Jagan for imposing a burden of Rs 6,500 cr on State govt

Vijayawada: Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Sunday said that the dues of the previous YSRCP government to be paid as fee reimbursement and even for the eggs (Midday meal) which are imposed on the present State government are about Rs 6,500 crore.

Sharply replying to the statements posted on ‘X’ by former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Minister again posted on the social media platform ‘X’ stating, “Yours is a wasteful government which raised its hands by making a false promise that the entire fee of the students would be reimbursed.”

Stating that the previous ruling dispensation played with the lives of the students by amending the rules of fee reimbursement, Lokesh said in the most sarcastic way that only Jagan can function in an irresponsible way while in power but preach values after coming into Opposition.

The future of lakhs of students was hanging in balance as they have not received their certificates since Rs 3,500 cr dues are to be cleared in the name of Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, Lokesh pointed out.

“When I was on my Yuva Galam Padayatra, the students brought to my notice your ‘greatness’ and as per the promise made to them we have taken the issue seriously and resolved the matter immediately after the TDP-led NDA government came to power,” the Minister posted in the ‘X’.

The colleges have been directed to immediately issue their certificates to the students and a decision too was taken recently to pay the fee reimbursement amount directly to the colleges.

Is it not a fact that the total strength of students in government schools has fallen by four lakh due to the faulty and corrupt decisions taken by the previous government in the past five years? Lokesh asked. Observing that the CBSE system was introduced without even preparing students and teachers, Lokesh felt that due to this 90 per cent of the students failed the CBSE exam that was conducted after the NDA came to power.

The people’s government has decided to totally transform the education system in the State to stand as an example to the whole country, Lokesh said. “No matter people like you resort to false propaganda, we have taken a firm decision to move ahead to bring in radical reforms in the education system,” Nara Lokesh noted.