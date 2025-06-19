Lokesh meets V-P, 4 Union ministers

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh met Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dankar as well as four union ministers here on Wednesday and highlighted the progress achieved by Andhra Pradesh under the NDA rule over the past one year. After the Vice-President made enquiries about the progress of developmental works relating to Amaravati, Lokesh informed him that the Amaravati works, started with an outlay of Rs 64,000 crore, could be completed in three years.

Lokesh presented a book on his Yuva Galam pada yatra to the Vice President.

Later, Minister Lokesh met Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and briefed him on the progress of Andhra Pradesh during the NDA government's one-year period. When Lokesh presented the Union Minister with the book on Yuva Galam pada yatra, Amit Shah congratulated him on undertaking the pada yatra with the objective of knowing the problems of people at close quarters and assured him of Centre’s cooperation for the development of Andhra Pradesh state.

Later, the Minister met Union Minister of Food Processing Chirag Paswan and sought cooperation to develop Rayalaseema region as a horticulture hub. He said that horticulture farmers of the Rayalaseema region were suffering losses due to lack of minimum support price (MSP) for the produce.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, while assuring cooperation from his side, said that he would be visiting Tirupati to inaugurate a food processing incubation centre on July 11.

Subsequently, Minister Lokesh met Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghawal seeking cooperation for the establishment of a bench of the AP High Court at Kurnool. He said that Rayalaseema people were facing problems travelling 500 km to attend High Court hearings in Amaravati and requested a High Court bench in Kurnool.

Lokesh also met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and briefed him on the reforms being undertaken by the new coalition government to enhance educational standards in the state.

He said that, as part of this initiative, the government was introducing the Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh (LEAP) programme to transform the education ecosystem. A total of 9,600 model primary schools were being established across the state, following a “One Class – One Teacher” policy. Additionally, 175 LEAP schools - one in each Assembly constituency - were being developed with world-class infrastructure. Around 700 upper primary schools had been upgraded to high schools. Schools were now being awarded ratings based on academic and infrastructural standards, he said.

Lokesh invited Pradhan to attend the mega parent-teacher event on July 5. He also requested that Andhra Pradesh be given the opportunity to host the Education Ministers’ Conclave in August—a proposal that was accepted by Pradhan.

The Union Minister commended Lokesh for his transformative efforts in the education sector.