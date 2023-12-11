Lokesh promises pollution-free units to provide jobs to youth

Tuni (East Godavari dist): Stating that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has not fulfilled the promises made to the SEZ farmers in Kakinada, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said here on Sunday that the coming TDP government will only invite pollution-free units to the State and will provide large-scale employment to the youth.

Before beginning his Yuva Galam Padayatra on Sunday, Lokesh had an interaction with the Kakinada SEZ farmers. The SEZ is not set up and the local YSRCP leaders are doing real estate business with these lands, they told Lokesh and made an appeal to him to resolve their problems once the TDP is back in power. The TDP is going to form the next government and immediately after that all their problems will be resolved on a war-footing basis, the TDP leader said. Lokesh promised to lift all the cases filed by the YSRCP government against farmers.

The Ambedkar Welfare Association representatives from Srungavruksham met Lokesh and in a memorandum submitted to him they made a request to him to provide jobs to the youth and also revive the fee reimbursement facility once the TDP is back in power.

Also they wanted all the welfare schemes withdrawn by the YSRCP government to be revived after the TDP forms the next government.

Expressing concern that there is no security for Dalits under the current regime in the State, Lokesh said that AP is on top in South India in attacks on Dalits.

When Lokesh visited the agricultural lands at Ontimamidi village in Tuni Assembly constituency that was hit by the Michaung cyclone, local tenant farmers said that unless compensation is paid for them they have no option but to commit suicide.

Lokesh said that the matter will be taken to the notice of the Centre.