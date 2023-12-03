Lokesh promises to repeal ‘black laws’

Pithapuram(Kakinada district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of bringing in a ‘vicious culture’ in which even justice is getting handcuffed.

When the advocates from Pithapuram met him during his ongoing Yuva Galam padayatra on Saturday and made an appeal to him to repeal the Land Titling Act-2023 immediately after the TDP forms the government, Lokesh expressed concern that the Jagan government is harassing even the advocates who fight for justice.

The advocates also made an appeal to Lokesh to fill the vacant posts in the courts across the state as justice is getting delayed.

Informing the TDP national general secretary about the non-release of Rs 75 lakh funds for the welfare of the lawyers, they wanted a separate Act for the security of their community.

The advocates also wanted amendments to the 41A CrPC as it is being misused now.

Regretting that black laws are being enacted to deny justice to common man, Lokesh said even judges are being humiliated taking advantage of social media.

Assuring the advocates that a legislation will certainly be enacted for the safety and security of the lawyers once the TDP forms the next government, Lokesh promised them that the Land Titling Act will be repealed and also the welfare fund for advocates will be increased.

He also informed them that fast track courts will be set up by the coming TDP government and all the incomplete court buildings will be coompleted.

Lokesh, who began his Yuva Galam yatra at Timmapuram campsite in Kakinada rural Assembly constituency entered Pithapuram at Chitrada where he was welcomed by local TDP leaders, including former MLA Varma.