TDP worker dies in YSRCP attack, tension grips Allipudi village

Rajamahendravaram: Tense situation prevailed in Tuni after a TDP worker was killed in a political clash at Allipudi village in Kotananduru mandal late on Friday night.

According to police, Lalam Bangarayya, 38, a TDP activist, died after being attacked with knives, while two other TDP workers sustained serious injuries. Bangarayya was working as a field assistant under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. The incident occurred after a TDP leader’s birthday celebrations in the village. When TDP workers were returning home late in the night, a group of YSRCP supporters attacked them with knives. TDP leaders alleged that YSRCP workers and followers of a constituency-level leader were involved in the attack. Eyewitnesses said the assault was triggered by allegations made against a youth belonging to YSRCP during the celebrations. Bangarayya sustained deep stab wounds and died on the spot. TDP workers Chintakayala Sriramamurthy and Ruthala Durgaprasad were seriously injured and shifted to the hospital. Police said two YSRCP workers were also injured in the clash. In their complaint, the victims named YSRCP leader Chintakayala Chinababu and his supporters as being responsible for the attack.

Following the incident, tension prevailed in Allipudi village. Police deployed pickets and stepped up security to prevent any untoward incidents. Tuni MLA Yanamala Divya visited the injured TDP workers who are undergoing treatment at government hospital in Kakinada. Several TDP leaders also visited the area hospital at Tuni and later the Kakinada hospital. TDP leaders assured Bangarayya’s family of all possible support and said they would ensure that those responsible were punished according to the law. Police have intensified the investigation and taken suspects into custody for questioning. Security has been tightened in the village as a precautionary measure. Police said preliminary findings suggest that the attackers came prepared with knives, sticks and blades, indicating a planned assault. TDP leaders condemned what they described as provocative acts by YSRCP leaders in the constituency.