Lokesh promises top priority to irrigation, drinking water projects

Macherla: How can the State government, which could not even take up repair works to the project gates, take up new projects, questioned TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

The farmers of Petasannigandla of Macherla Assembly constituency in the combined Guntur district met Lokesh during his Yuva Galam padayatra on Monday and submitted a memorandum, appealing Lokesh to complete the pending works of lift irrigation projects. Responding to their appeal Lokesh assured them that TDP, after coming to power, will accord highest priority and complete all irrigation and drinking water projects in the State.

The people from Karempudi mandal complained of lack of drinking water and poor condition of roads. They also told that they are facing hardships due to frequent power-cuts and made an appeal to him to resolve these issues. Lokesh promised them to solve all their problems once they come to power.

Pointing out that the TDP government during its tenure laid roads to an extent of 25,000 km in various parts of the State, Lokesh criticised that the present government could not even undertake repairs to the damaged roads. He assured the Karempudi people that the TDP will certainly resolve all their problems and houses will be built for all those, who have no roof to live-in, after their party forms

government.

Responding to the request of Muslim community representative from Karempudi for constructin of Shadi Khanas, the TDP leader promised them that the coming TDP regime will fulfil their request. Expressing concern on the increasing attacks on Muslim minorities, Lokesh said that all those who are behind such attacks will be taken to task.