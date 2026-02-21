Lokesh pushes for iconic state central library in Amaravati

Undavalli: Ministerfor education Nara Lokesh directed officials to develop the proposed state central library in Amaravati as a landmark symbol of the state’s rich history and cultural heritage.

During a review with senior officials of the school education department at his Undavalli residence, the minister examined the design model of the state central library to be constructed in the people’s capital, Amaravati. He also watched a presentation video prepared by experts and offered several suggestions to enhance the project.

Lokesh instructed officials to ensure that the central library is developed as a world-class knowledge hub equipped with modern technological facilities. He emphasised that the library should stand as a symbol of Andhra Pradesh’s glorious legacy while reflecting the aspirations of its people.

The facility should include archives, an auditorium, and access to over 1.5 million books. Beyond serving as a knowledge centre, it should contribute to the holistic development of students and connect people from all sections of society. He also called for the development of a comprehensive ecosystem around the library.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programmes in government schools, the use of clicker videos, and the 100-day action plan for Class 10 students.

The minister enquired about the number of parents who had downloaded the LEAP app, introduced to monitor student attendance and performance, and stressed the need to create greater awareness among parents.

Officials also discussed the use of AI tutors in government schools, development works at Nidamarru school, evaluation of Class 10 public examination answer scripts, and the DSC recruitment process. Education secretary Kona Sasidhar, school education commissioner V Vijayarama Raju, Samagra Shiksha state project director B Srinivasa Rao, director of public libraries Krishnamohan and other officials attended the meeting.