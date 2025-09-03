Live
Lokesh seeks students’ suggestions on improving quality of education
Inaugurates Ideal Degree College in Pendlimarri, built with Rs 12 cr RUSA funds, and an administrative block under PM-USHA
Kamalapuram (YSR Kadapa district): Minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh on Tuesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Ideal Degree College building in Pendlimarri, constructed with a budget of Rs 12 crore from the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) funds. The minister also inaugurated the administrative block, built under the PM-USHA scheme.
Following the inauguration, minister Lokesh visited a second-year BA Economics classroom and interacted with the students. During the interaction, he stated that while the education department is critical and challenging, he chose to lead it to help shape the future citizens of India.
In a move to improve educational standards, Lokesh asked the students, ”What should I do as a minister to enhance the quality of education?”
In response, the students requested an increase in faculty members. Minister Lokesh assured them that he would take action to fill the vacant posts. The students also appealed for a bus stop near the college and the construction of a compound wall.
The minister responded that steps are being taken to improve infrastructure in colleges. Female students also expressed their gratitude for the free bus service, which they said has been very helpful.