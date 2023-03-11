Lokesh slams 'dirty politics' in education sector

Madanapalle(Annamayya district): While expressing deep concern over involvement of politicians in education sector, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh assured that such trend would be totally eradicated after his party returned to power in 2024 elections.

Speaking after receiving representations from students and joint action committee (JAC) of youth activists during his Yuva Galam padayatra in Madanapalle town, the TDP leader alleged that education sector has been completely destroyed due to the dirty politics in the last four years of YSRCP rule.

He alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking over aided educational institutions only with an eye on assets worth crores of rupees rather than promoting quality education in the state. Lokesh recalled that BT College in Madanapalle town has played crucial role in producing several dignitaries, including judges, most importantly some chief ministers by providing quality education irrespective of caste and creed.

He alleged after BT College was taken over by the government seven months ago, and required teaching and non-teaching staff was appointed. The college is being run with just one In-charge principal, he lamented. "Is this the way the government is promoting quality education for the students?," he said.

Earlier, several prominent local leaders met Lokesh and brought to his notice the large scale migration of youth from Madanapalle town to neighbouring states due to lack of employment opportunities as there was no industry for several decades. Tomato farmers also met him and complained over lack of minimum support price to their crop. The TDP leader assured them that tomato processing unit and cold storage unit would be constructed immediately after his party came to office.



