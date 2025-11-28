Lokesh thanks Beckham for visiting AP school

Amaravati: IT & HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday thanked legendary British footballer Sir David Beckham for visiting a government school in the state and interacting with the students.

The Minister said the British footballer had landed in Vizag on Wednesday and visited a government school. "Thank you, David Beckham, legendary footballer and UNICEF India Goodwill Ambassador, for visiting our Govt Residential School in Kothavalasa near Vizag," said Lokesh in a post on X. "Your heartfelt interactions, encouragement and playful energy lit up our classrooms and our playground," he said. Likewise, he said the students were thrilled to learn how to 'bend it like Beckham', lessons which they will carry with them for life. “We deeply appreciate your commitment to children's dreams and education, added Lokesh, sharing a video of Beckham's meeting the students.