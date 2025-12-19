Lokesh to visit AKNU today

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Human Resources Development, IT, Electronics and Communications, and Real-Time Governance Nara Lokesh will visit Adikavi Nannaya University on Friday to inaugurate newly constructed buildings. University Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree confirmed the visit and shared details regarding the developmental projects.

In preparation for the event, Prasanna Sree and District Joint Collector Y Megha Swaroop inspected the new facilities on Thursday. The Joint Collector instructed officials to ensure the programme is conducted with perfect coordination and punctuality. Specific directions were issued to the authorities regarding security arrangements, traffic control, and vehicle parking management for the high-profile visit.

The official schedule includes the inauguration of the Engineering College building, the unveiling of foundation plaques, and an academic presentation. Prasanna Sree noted that these new buildings were completed at a cost of Rs 33.80 crore, funded through university resources.

A significant highlight of the Minister’s visit will be the signing of a pact between the university and the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub.