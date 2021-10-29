Lokesh urges CM Jagan not to destroy aided schools

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to destroy the aided educational institutions so as to safeguard the future of lakhs of students.

Lokesh stressed the need to protect the long-established aided education system and steps should be taken to ensure that not a single school would be closed. It was atrocious that the government was not thinking of the students' future in its hurry to snatch away prime assets and properties of the aided schools. The aided teachers' interests should be protected and the removed contract lecturers should be reinstated.

In an open letter to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy here, Lokesh accused the government of hatching a conspiracy to destroy all systems in the State by killing the aided educational institutions. Machiavelli had said that if one education sector was destroyed, then all the remaining systems and institutions would be automatically crushed.

Lokesh asked the CM whether it was correct to sacrifice 'Koduku Badi' (son's schools) on the pretext of 'Amma Vodi' (financial assistance to mothers).

The parents, students and the staff were coming on to the roads and launching protests. Even then, the adamant Chief Minister was not changing his decision.

Lokesh said that it was a personal blow to CM Jagan that Telangana CM had commented at TRS plenary that 'Andhras are caught in such a pitiful situation that they cannot dare to dream about future'. This was an insult not just to Jagan Reddy but to all the 5 crore people of AP.

Nara Lokesh told the CM that 90 percent of the students studying in these aided institutions belonged to the backward and weaker sections. This was why thousands of people were taking to the streets and protesting. The CM should clarify what solution he would give to lakhs of students and parents, he said.