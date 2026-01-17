Lokesh visits Hazrath Ali Peerla Panja, Madrasa

Mangalagiri: Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday visited the reconstructed Hazrath Ali Peerla Panja and Madrasa located in old Mangalagiri. During the visit, he extended financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh for the development of the Hazrath Ali Peerla Panja and the Madrasa.

Upon his arrival at Peerla Panja, Lokesh was accorded a warm welcome by Muslim leaders and members of the managing committee. Special prayers were offered on the occasion, after which the Minister interacted with the gathered community members and posed for photographs with them.

Speaking briefly during the visit, Minister Lokesh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting places of worship and educational institutions, and to promoting communal harmony and inclusive development.

He said such initiatives reflect the spirit of unity and mutual respect among different communities in the State.

Several dignitaries and party leaders, including Padmashali Welfare and Development Corporation Chairman Nandam Abaddayya, APMSIDC Chairman Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao, and Guntur Parliament Telugu Desam Party General Secretary Pothineni Srinivasa Rao, participated in the programme.

The event was also attended by Hazrath Ali Committee president Shaik Subhani, Shaik Rafi, Shaik Jani, Shaik Sadik, Shaik Mohammed Ali, Shaik Ashik, along with local TDP leaders, party workers, and a large number of residents from the area.