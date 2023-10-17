  • Menu
Lokesh's aide Kilaru Rajesh writes to CID seeks time for submission of documents

TDP Executive Secretary Kilaru Rajesh has written a letter to CID officials regarding the submission of documents

TDP Executive Secretary Kilaru Rajesh has written a letter to CID officials regarding the submission of documents. The CID had ordered Rajesh to bring the documents at 10 am today.

However, in the letter, Rajesh stated that he will provide the documents after the Dussehra festival, as it is not possible to do so at the present moment.

It is known that Kilaru Rajesh attended the CID inquiry on Monday in relation to a skill development case. The officials questioned him at the CID Economic Offenses Section-2 (SIT) office in Tadepalli from 10 am to 5 pm.

