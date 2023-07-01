Lokesh’s padayatra is like celebration for the people: Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party youth leader Nara Lokesh padayatra is going to enter Nellore rural constituency on Sunday. MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy's followers are making huge arrangements for the Yuvagalam Padayatra. Speaking to the media on this occasion, Kotamreddy said that Lokesh Padayatra is continuing like a celebration.



Questioning the anti-people policies of the government, he said that Lokesh Padayatra is continuing to know the problems of the people.

He informed that the Lokesh Padayatra will start from Kakupalli village in Nellore Rural at 2.30 pm on Sunday. He said that every TDP leader and worker in the rural constituency has been invited to the padayatra.

He said that arrangements are being made so that everyone can meet Lokesh. He said that YCP has been filing illegal cases against all the opposition parties since coming to power, these cases are not going to stop. The MLA expressed confidence that TDP will win 10 out of 10 seats in Nellore district in the next elections.