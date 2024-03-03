Lokesh’s Sankharavam in Ongole LS seat from today

Ongole: TDP Ongole parliamentary district president Dr Nukasani Balaji announced that party national general secretary Nara Lokesh will participate in Sankharavam public meetings in the parliament constituency from March 7 to 8 and 10, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

He said that Lokesh will start the Sankharavam meetings from Yerragondapalem in the morning on Thursday March 7.

He will attend the meeting at Giddalur in the afternoon and at Markapuram in the evening.

On Friday March 8, the TDP leader will attend Sankharavam programme at Darsi in the morning, Ongole in the afternoon and Kondepi in the evening. On Sunday March 10, he said that Lokesh will take part in the Sankharavam at Kandukur of the Nellore parliamentary constituency in the morning, Kanigiri under Ongole parliamentary constituency in the afternoon and Udayagiri under Nellore parliamentary constituency in the evening.

Balaji requested the TDP leaders and in-charges from all Assembly constituencies, mandals, villages and party workers to attend Lokesh’s Sankharavam meetings in large numbers and make them a success.