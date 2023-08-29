Long-pending land issue for airport expansion cleared

Tirupati: The long-pending land issue relating to the expansion works in Tirupati Airport was finally cleared and 3.40 acres of land was handed over to Airport Authority on Monday. This land issue, which was pending for the last 15 years, was finally resolved. The land documents were handed over to the Airport Director Basava Raju by District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy and Joint Collector DK Balaji in the presence of MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Gurumoorthy and MLA Madhusudan Reddy congratulated the role of Collector and Joint Collector in resolving the pending issue amicably. The Collector and JC have said that following the directions of AP High Court, the pending 3.40 acres of land has been taken under the Land Acquisition Act by depositing the compensation amount at Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority (LARR). After the title is confirmed, the compensation amount will be handed over to the landowners following the High Court directions. Airport Director Basava Raju said that the pending land issue has become a hurdle for the expansion of runway during all these years. Due to this, big aircrafts could not land at the airport. Now, the runway expansion works will be speeded up which will be prestigious to the international airport.

Srikalahasti RDO Rama Rao, Airport Chief security officer Raja Sekhar and Regnigunta Tahslildar Uday Santosh were also present.