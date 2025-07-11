  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Lorry causes chaos at Kagita Toll Plaza in Anakapalli, no casualties

Lorry causes chaos at Kagita Toll Plaza in Anakapalli, no casualties
x
Highlights

A lorry caused significant disruption at the Kagita toll plaza in Nakkapalli mandal, Anakapalli district, as it lost control while approaching the...

A lorry caused significant disruption at the Kagita toll plaza in Nakkapalli mandal, Anakapalli district, as it lost control while approaching the toll booths.

The vehicle was en route from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada when it veered erratically from the first counter to the second counter, colliding with a parked van at the second counter.

Fortunately, staff on duty were quick to react and evacuated the area, leading to no reported injuries in the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick