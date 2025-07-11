Live
- ‘Curbing urban Naxalism’: Maha CM defends Public Security Bill
- Israeli commanding officer killed in Southern Gaza
- Avoid Prime Day Scams: Secure Shopping Tips for Amazon Shoppers
- Amazon Prime Day Savings: Don’t miss out on Dyson deals
- Smart cleaning just got smarter as Dreame Technology brings massive savings on Robovacuums, Stick Vacuums and Grooming products this Amazon Prime Day
- MoS Margherita meets US Secretary of State in Malaysia
- Helping Children Make Friends: Simple Daily Habits That Work
- England vs India 3rd Test: Bumrah's Fiery Spell & Dukes Ball Drama at Lord's
- Lorry causes chaos at Kagita Toll Plaza in Anakapalli, no casualties
- Telangana: New Ration Card Distribution to Take Place from This Date
Lorry causes chaos at Kagita Toll Plaza in Anakapalli, no casualties
Highlights
A lorry caused significant disruption at the Kagita toll plaza in Nakkapalli mandal, Anakapalli district, as it lost control while approaching the...
A lorry caused significant disruption at the Kagita toll plaza in Nakkapalli mandal, Anakapalli district, as it lost control while approaching the toll booths.
The vehicle was en route from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada when it veered erratically from the first counter to the second counter, colliding with a parked van at the second counter.
Fortunately, staff on duty were quick to react and evacuated the area, leading to no reported injuries in the incident.
Next Story