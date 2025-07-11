Lorry causes chaos at Kagita Toll Plaza in Anakapalli, no casualties

A lorry caused significant disruption at the Kagita toll plaza in Nakkapalli mandal, Anakapalli district, as it lost control while approaching the toll booths.

The vehicle was en route from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada when it veered erratically from the first counter to the second counter, colliding with a parked van at the second counter.

Fortunately, staff on duty were quick to react and evacuated the area, leading to no reported injuries in the incident.