Lorry owners urge AP, TS govts to enter into agreement

Vijayawada: Countersignature permit between the transport departments of two Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be beneficial to a large number of lorry owners and transport companies which operate goods carriers between the two Telugu states.

A large number of farmers transport various types of agriculture products and other goods between the two States. Cotton and chillies produced in Telangana State are sold at the market yards in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, some cement companies have plants in the two States. Goods produced in Andhra Pradesh are sold in Telangana. In spite of bifurcation, the two Telugu states have very strong economic ties.

If Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States enter into agreement and sign countersignature permit, the lorry owners on payment of Rs 5,000 road tax per year can transport the goods in other states. Generally, national permit is required to transport the goods from one State to another State or other States. If transport departments of the two Telugu States enter into an agreement, lorries of one State can travel in other States and carry the goods. The agreement is called as countersignature permit.

It will bring down the burden on lorry owners. If AP and Telangana transport departments enter into agreement, AP lorries can travel with goods in Telangana State on payment of only Rs 5,000 per year. Similarly, Telangana lorries can travel in AP on payment of only Rs.5000 per year.

But, AP and Telangana governments are yet to enter into an agreement on countersignature permits. Consequently, the lorry owners of the two States are taking temporary permit to travel in other States. Temporary permit (TP) is very expensive compared to the countersignature permit. The lorry owners have to pay Rs 5,000 road tax for one month temporary permission, said Y V Eswara Rao, general secretary of Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association. He said the lorry owners of two States were suffering since bifurcation as there was no countersignature permit.

He pointed out that the AP government entered into agreement on countersignature permit with States of Odisha, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and lorries of AP can travel in these States on payment of only Rs 5,000 per year. He said a large number of Telangana farmers transport cotton, chillies and other agriculture and commercial products to AP and lorry owners are taking either temporary permit or the national permit to transport goods into the State.

Many cement lorries travel between the two States due to existing of cement factories in Palnadu region and Rayalaseema, he added.

Transport sector is already struggling due to increasing prices of diesel and quarterly vehicle taxes in the State. Besides, the lorry owners have to pay the toll charges on the national highways, for payment of vehicle insurance premiums and meet other vehicle maintenance expenses. Earlier, Telangana Lorry Owners Association leaders visited Vijayawada and held discussions for the countersignature permit between the two States. But, there is no progress on agreement between the two states. Eswara Rao has appealed to AP and TS governments to enter into an agreement on countersignature permit and save the transport sector and the lorry owners. He said lorry owners of the two Telugu States would observe one day bandh if the two governments do not concede to their long pending demand.