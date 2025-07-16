Low flood flow reported at Srisailam amidst high outflow

The Srisailam reservoir is currently experiencing low flood inflows, with only 54,256 cusecs arriving from the Jurala and Sunkesula projects. In stark contrast, the outflow from the Srisailam dam has reached 88,247 cusecs.

This includes 20,000 cusecs being released from the Pothireddypadu facility, along with 35,315 cusecs from the left bank power station and 32,932 cusecs from the right bank power station.

The full water level of the Srisailam reservoir stands at 885 feet; currently, the level is recorded at 881.80 feet. The project has a total storage capacity of 215.80 TMC, with the current water storage level at 197.91 TMC. As conditions evolve, officials continue to monitor the situation closely.