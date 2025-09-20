Low Pressure System to Bring Heavy Rains to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

A new low pressure area has developed in the northeastern Bay of Bengal, with forecasts from Meteorological Department officials indicating that it may strengthen into a depression by the 27th of this month. In anticipation of the adverse weather conditions, a yellow alert has been issued across Andhra Pradesh (AP), with the possibility of thundershowers in several districts today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall across eight districts, including Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati, where moderate to heavy rains with thundershowers are expected.

Additionally, light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers is anticipated at isolated locations in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Nellore districts.

In Telangana, officials have noted the likelihood of heavy rains resulting from the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. Over the past two to three days, Hyderabad and several nearby districts have already experienced substantial rainfall, leading to flooding in low-lying areas. Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km per hour, is expected in various districts today and tomorrow.

Meteorological officials report that a surface circulation pattern is continuing from southern Uttar Pradesh through Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha into the southern Marathwada region. This circulation extends from the north Andaman Sea region to the south Bay of Bengal, the southern coast of Andhra, Rayalaseema, north interior Karnataka, and the southern coast of Maharashtra, creating a trough at a height of 3.1 km above mean sea level.