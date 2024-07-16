Loyalty makes DSBV Swamy a hat-trick MLA from Kondapi

The Kondapi MLA and minister for social welfare, disabled and old aged welfare, village secretariats and ward secretariats, and volunteer system, Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, is a symbol for the pride of TDP workers and proof that loyalty pays in politics.

Swamy is a doctor by profession and is popular in the Kondapi constituency for his poor patient-friendly treatment. He is a fan of NTR and a sympathiser of TDP. The Kondapi Assembly constituency was home ground for the former minister, Damacharla Anjaneyulu family, but was declared as SC-reserved in the delimitation of constituencies in 2009.

As the Damacharla family members didn’t have the opportunity to contest from Kondapi, Damacharla Janardhana Rao shifted his place of action to Ongole, while Damacharla Sathya stayed back to extend all support to party and party workers. This situation brought the opportunity to D S B V Swamy, for he is a loyal and committed worker of the TDP, to contest as MLA candidate.

Though he was defeated in 2009, Swamy stood guard of the locals and evolved into a leader. He was like a wall for the Kondapi constituency and defeated all efforts of the YSR Congress Party to capture the constituency at least once.

Though many stalwarts lost to YSRCP candidates in 2019, Swamy is one of the few who stalled the moves of the then-ruling party, YSRCP. He was undefeated since 2014 and did a hat trick with the win at Kondapi in 2024.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu recognised the work of Swamy and offered a portfolio in the Cabinet. As the minister, Swamy is visiting the hostels of the social welfare department, interacting with the children, inspecting the hospitals and enquiring the patients of the treatment. He is proving himself as a valuable asset to the party and a faithful leader to the public.