LPG Cylinder prices hiked for second time in last 15 days here are the rates in Telugu states

The oil marketing companies have shocked the people who use gas cylinders by increasing the price of domestic gas cylinder. The decision was taken to increase the subsidy gas cylinder by Rs 25 per and Rs 75 per commercial cylinder. Oil marketing companies said the hike would take effect from today (Wednesday).



According to the latest prices, the price of a 14.2 kg gas cylinder is Rs. 912 in Hyderabad, Rs 884 in Delhi, Rs 886.50 in Kolkata, Rs 859.50 in Mumbai and Rs 875.50 in Chennai respectively.

The rise in prices has had a severe negative impact on gas cylinder users. This is the second increase in gas cylinder prices in the last 15 days. Earlier this year, the price of a gas cylinder in Delhi was at Rs 694. Now it has reached Rs.884.

The price of a gas cylinder is doubled over the last seven years and has come as a rude shock to the general public. In March 2014, the price of a gas cylinder was Rs 410. When it comes to our Telugu states, the cylinder would cost around Rs. 1000 including delivery boy charges.

The centre had lifted regulation of prices of petro products in 2017. As a result, petrol companies are raising petrol, diesel and gas prices based on crude oil prices in the international market and the exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar. The result is a severe burden on poor, middle-class people. The latest hike will burden 29.11 crore LPG customers in the country.