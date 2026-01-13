LSRK Prasad: A life dedicated to theatre, discipline, social service

Vijayawada: At52, Loya Sri Ramakrishna Prasad, popularly known as LSRK Prasad, stands as a shining example of unwavering commitment to theatre and social service. A seasoned theatre artiste and dedicated social activist, Prasad’s life reflects a rare blend of artistic excellence, discipline and compassion. Speaking to The Hans India, he shared his inspiring journey and reflections for the present generation of artistes.

Born to Bhiksham and Nageswaramma in Kooderu village, Prasad was introduced to theatre at a very young age. Now residing in Vijayawada, he completed his ITI and graduation before joining the Indian Railways. However, theatre remained the constant force shaping his personality and purpose. “My father was deeply involved in rural social and mythological theatre as an actor and director.

Theatre was my classroom, and my father was my first guru,” he recalls fondly. As a child artiste, he portrayed roles such as Mayala Phakeer and Nakshatrakudu, laying the foundation for a lifelong artistic journey.

During his service in the Railways at Gooty Diesel Loco Shed and later at Guntakal Wagon Workshop, Prasad continued his passion for acting. His performance in the playlet Devudu won him accolades at Railway competitions. He went on to act in Teneteegalu Pagabadathayi and Okati Konte Okati Free, both translated into Hindi and staged at Railway-level events. His exceptional performance in Okati Konte Okati Free earned him the Best Actor Award from the General Manager of South Central Railway.

Prasad’s artistic journey reached greater heights when he became a Parishad artiste through Gurajada Kalamandir under the guidance of noted theatre personality M Sanjeevi. He delivered memorable performances in acclaimed plays such as Shabdam, Ani Telusthondi, Aa Gorre Nenu, Mooka and Mahaprasthanam, winning several awards. Under the direction of Anantha Hridaya Raju, his role in Am Aha fetched him another Best Actor Award. His talent was further recognised with the Jury Award for Kratuvu at Kalala Kaanachi Parishad and the prestigious Nandi Award for Gurtuhuteleeni Savam.

Equally versatile in humour, Prasad entertained audiences with popular playlets like Pondi Mareenu, TV Chooddamu Randi and Gasocchindi. He also made a mark in mythological and verse dramas including Prithviraj Raso, Kurukshetram and Mayasabha.

Beyond the stage, Prasad’s heart beats for the welfare of fellow artistes. He founded the Sanghamitra Social and Cultural Welfare Organisation, extending financial support to needy artistes, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also served as Joint Secretary of the TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad, Krishna district, and currently holds the position of Divisional President of the South Central Railway OBC Employees Association.

Married to Sudharani since 1998 and blessed with a son and daughter, Prasad credits his family for their unwavering support.

Concluding the interaction, he said theatre is not merely an art but a way of life that instills discipline, language command and character. He expressed deep gratitude to his mentors, whose guidance shaped his remarkable journey.