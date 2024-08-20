Macherla-AIIMS bus service flagged off

Live
Macherla MLA Julakanti Brahma Reddy flagged off a new bus service which will be operated from Macherla to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangalagiri at a programme held at Macherla RTC Bus Stand on Monday.
Narasaraopet: Macherla MLA Julakanti Brahma Reddy flagged off a new bus service which will be operated from Macherla to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangalagiri at a programme held at Macherla RTC Bus Stand on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said for the convenience of the people going from Macherla to AIIMS-Mangalagiri, with the cooperation of MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, a new bus service was inaugurated. He said this new bus service starts at 6.20 am at Macherla and reaches AIIMS-Mangalagiri. In the return direction, it will start at 5.30 pm at AIIMS-Mangalagiri and reach Macherla at 9 pm.
He urged the people going from Macherla to AIIMS to use the bus service. He said medical services at the AIIMS will be available at the nominal fee.