  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Macherla-AIIMS bus service flagged off

Macherla-AIIMS bus service flagged off
x
Highlights

Macherla MLA Julakanti Brahma Reddy flagged off a new bus service which will be operated from Macherla to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangalagiri at a programme held at Macherla RTC Bus Stand on Monday.

Narasaraopet: Macherla MLA Julakanti Brahma Reddy flagged off a new bus service which will be operated from Macherla to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangalagiri at a programme held at Macherla RTC Bus Stand on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said for the convenience of the people going from Macherla to AIIMS-Mangalagiri, with the cooperation of MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, a new bus service was inaugurated. He said this new bus service starts at 6.20 am at Macherla and reaches AIIMS-Mangalagiri. In the return direction, it will start at 5.30 pm at AIIMS-Mangalagiri and reach Macherla at 9 pm.

He urged the people going from Macherla to AIIMS to use the bus service. He said medical services at the AIIMS will be available at the nominal fee.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X