Machilipatnam: Call to avail Aarogya Suraksha camps

Machilipatnam: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha to increase the life expectancy of the public by providing best medical services. He participated in Jagananna Arogya Suraksha camp at Bantumilli of Krishna district on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, he said that the CM is giving priority to the poor and middle class people’s health. He said as many as 14 types of medical tests are being conducted at the medical camps, besides providing needful medicines to the patients during the medical camps.

He said that specialist doctors such as Gynaecologists, Orthopaedists, paediatricians and other doctors are taking part in the camps and giving medical treatment to the public. By launching Jagananna Suraksha programme, CM provided family doctors to every family. The minister suggested the public to undergo BP, Sugar and ECG tests to know the health condition. He asked the public to utilise these Suraksha camps without hesitating and get necessary treatment.

After completing the programme, minister laid foundation stone for 33/11 KV electrical line works at Ramavarapu Modi.