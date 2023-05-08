Machilipatnam: ‘Conduct dengue awareness programmes’

Machilipatnam : Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu instructed the officials concerned to organise public awareness programmes on containing dengue. He chaired a coordination meeting ahead of National Dengue Day, here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that National Dengue Day is observed on May 16 every year and asked all the officials concerned to observe this day in the limits of all village/ward sachivalayams across the district. He said that rallies, meetings and other awareness campaigns must be conducted to bring awareness on dengue to the public. He appealed to the public to maintain the premises hygienic and also asked to observe every Friday as Dry Day by cleaning all the surroundings. The Collector directed the officials to arrange needful medical facilities in hospitals for giving treatment for the dengue patients.

Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh, DRO M Venkateswarlu, Deputy Collector Siva Narayana Reddy, RDO I Kishore, DMHO Dr Geethabai and others attended the meeting.