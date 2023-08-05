Machilipatnam: Expedite process of voter verification, officials told

Machilipatnam: Krishna district in-charge Collector Aparajitha Singh directed all the officials concerned to speed up door-to-door verification process for preparation of voter list and asked them to complete the process by August 21.

During a teleconference held on Friday, she instructed the BLO and other officials to take necessary action to expedite the voters’ verification programme as the deadline is reaching. She said the gender ratio must be confined by 1,020 and asked them to correct the ratio, which is abnormal in a few constituencies. Voters -population ratio should also be as per the norms, she noted.

“The Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls is to be taken as a matter of priority. The authorities must strive hard towards achieving the goal and follow rules and regulations while deleting/removing the dead persons, migrated persons and women (who went to other places due to marriage). Every vote must have a door number. Authenticate and solid evidence to be obtained for registering new votes and doing changes and correction in the voters list,” the in-charge Collector suggested. She further insisted on taking stringent action against the BLOs, who don’t work properly while delivering their duties. Aparajitha Singh also asked the officials to organise meetings with all political party leaders and give clarification, if they raised objections on voters list. Besides, the in-charge Collector also asked the officials to furnish day-wise reports regarding this voter summary revision.

DRO Venkateswarlu, MRO, MDO and Municipal Commissioners and others participated in the teleconference.