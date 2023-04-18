Machilipatnam: Meet targets of government programmes, officials told

Machilipatnam : Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu made it clear that the targets of all the government schemes must be achieved within the stipulated time and asked the officials concerned to work hard for getting good results.

He received petitions from people at Spandana programme at the Collectorate here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector insisted on completing all the housing constructions in Jagananna housing layouts. He further informed that he would conduct a teleconference at 9.30 am every day with the officials of all departments. He warned that no officer or staff should go on leave without prior permission and information. 'If there is any urgency, everyone should contact either the Joint Collector or the District Revenue Officer (DRO) and go on leave after taking permission.'

Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh, DRO Venkateswarlu, RDO I Kishore, MUDA VC Narayana Reddy, Krishna Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Jyothibasu, DRDA PD PSR Prasad, DWMA PD GV Suryanarayana, DPO Negeswara Rao Naik, CPO Sri Latha and other officials attended.