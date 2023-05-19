Machilipatnam: Merit students’ felicitation on May 25, 27

Machilipatnam : Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu informed that they will organise a felicitation programme for the students, who excelled in SSC public examinations, on May 25 and 27 in the district.

On Thursday, he participated in a video conference conducted by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Education department Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash to discuss the arrangements for the presentation of cash prizes and merit certificates to the top rankers of SSC and Intermediate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that Krishna district stood in first place by achieving 75 per cent results in SSC public examinations. Informing that last year’s results were 65 per cent, he said that they got 10 per cent additional results compared to last year and added that they would strive to achieve better results in the current academic year. He stated that they would compile the students’ list from all seven types of government management educational institutions in the district and organise the programme on a grand scale.

The Collector informed that they would conduct a constituency-level congratulatory programme on May 25 and a district-level congratulatory programme on May 27. During the programme, they will present government certificates and meritorious certificates to students and their parents, government school headmasters and principals, he added. He also said that they appointed Joint Collector as the convener for this congratulatory programme.

DEO Tahera Sultana, DYEO Prasad and others attended the video conference.