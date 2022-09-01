Machilipatnam: Officials told to expedite priority building constructions

Machilipatnam: District Collector P Ranjith Bashaordered the officials concerned to speed up the government priority buildings like Sachivalayam, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, health clinics etc.

He participated in a videoconference conducted by Panchayati Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi on Thursday from Amaravati. The Collector was suggested to hasten the government buildings across the district along with all the Collectors of the State.

After the videoconference, the Collector asked the district Panchayat Raj, RWS and Dwama officers to expedite the construction of village/ward secretariats, RBK buildings, health clinics and digital libraries. He said that the State government is releasing funds for the construction of government buildings and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been reviewing the progress of the works every week. The Collector said that so far 177 secretariat buildings were completed out of the 367 secretariats in the district and the remaining are at various stages of construction. Till date 91 RBKs were completed out of 380 and 53 health clinics have been finished out of 282 in the district, he informed.

Collector Ranjith Basha made it clear that 137 digital library construction works were allotted against 150 to the district. He asked the officials to reach targets set within a week. He ordered MPDO and AEs to conduct a tele review meeting with the MPDO, AEs once every two days to know the status of the work progress. Instructing them to start all the works within 10 days, he warned that the officials concerned will face departmental action, if there is no progress in the work.

DPO in-charge GV Surya Narayana, Panchayat Raj SE Era Swamy, ZP in-charge CEO G Srinivasa Rao and others attended.