Machilipatnam: Officials told to prepare comprehensive voters list

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Krishna District Electoral Roll Observer and Intermediate Education Commissioner MV Seshagiri Babu instructed the officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive voters list by verifying all details such as adding, change of name or address and induction of new voters. He convened a meeting along with Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha at the Collectorate here on Friday with the leaders of all political parties, Electoral Officers (EROs) and AEROs to discuss on the electoral list.

Speaking on the occasion, the Electoral Roll observer ordered the officials to conduct voters' awareness programmes by Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) method. During the meeting, all the EROs and AEROs were given orders to undertake special drives where the gender ratio is not matched. He further asked for conducting awareness programmes at colleges.

District Collector P Ranjith Basha said that they were conducting special summary revision as per schedule. He instructed the EROs to undertake special campaigns on every Saturday and Sunday.

Political representatives SK Silar Dada (YSRCP), Venkata Kantha Rao (TDP), Gajendra (BJP), Kodali Sarma (CPM) and others gave their suggestions.

DRO Venkateswarlu, RDOs Kishore, Padmavathi and Vijayakumar and others attended the meeting.