Machilipatnam: Port focal point for development, says Perni Nani

Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah performing puja at the port in Machilipatnam on Thursday

Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah said that the Machilipatnam Port works, which were commenced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, are progressing at a fast pace.

Machilipatnam: Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah said that the Machilipatnam Port works, which were commenced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, are progressing at a fast pace. So far 160 meters long south breakwater works (wall) were completed in the sea in 17 days. He said the Bandar port will definitely be a central point for logistics.

The MLA performed puja for the construction of north breakwater works on the premises of the port construction area near Machilipatnam. He said that the Machilipatnam port will be developed in a phased manner and added that four berths will be constructed under the first phase. Two berths for general cargo, one for multipurpose and another used for coal, he said.

MLA Perni also informed that the port handling capacity will be 80,000 MT (Ships) after the completion of the first phase of works. He said that around 50,000 jobs/employment opportunities will be made available directly and indirectly if the port construction is completed.

Port Director Vidya Shankar, Mega Engineering Project Head Tulasidas, Perni Kittu, Machilipatnam Mayor Moka Venkateswaramma and others participated.

