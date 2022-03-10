Machilipatnam: Pratyaksha Spandana to solve people's problems

Machilipatnam: For the convenience of elderly people, sick people and others, who can't travel to Machilipatnam to narrate their problems, Krishna district police has launched 'Pratyaksha Spandana'. Besides, the SP directly receives complaints from people at Machilipatnam office every day.

Through 'Pratyaksha Spandana' programme, people can visit village/ward secretariat offices to lodge a complaint directly with Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal through video conference. The village/ward secretariats are connected to the SP office in Machilipatnam. People, particularly victims of domestic violence, cheating cases and other cases are visiting secretariats and narrating their woes to the SP.

After listening their issues, SP Siddharth will give instructions to the police station concerned to sort out their problems.

People go to police stations to lodge complaints and seek help to address their grievances.

Now village/ward secretariats became very useful to the locals as they can lodge complaint to the senior officers through video conference, titled as 'Pratyaksha Spandana'.

The Andhra Pradesh government had appointed Mahila police at village/ward secretariats to address women issues and problems. Mahila police are taking initiative and arranging video conference to narrate their problems to the SP. This system is evoking good response in the district.

The SP, DSP, Circle Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors of police concerned also present in the video conference when the victim lodges complaint with the SP.

Siddharth Kaushal appealed to people to take the help of police to address their grievances. He conducted Pratyaksha Spandana on Wednesday and asked the police officials to sort out the problems.