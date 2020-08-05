Machilipatnam: Raksha Bandhan a huge hit, 30k women staff subscribe to channel

Machilipatnam: Thousands of women employees particularly working in the police, Woman and child welfare, Social welfare and other departments have subscribed the Raksha Bandhan programme inaugurated by the State government.

Women staff working in the police stations, Mahila Mitra members and the women staff working in ward and village secretariats watched the programme on Tuesday, the second day of the month-long programme on the YouTube conducted by the State CID department.

Experts have explained the safety measures to be taken by smart phone users and how to face cyber bullying. The experts said women face problems in social media as cyber criminals harass and target the women and girls by sending objectionable and obscene photos, messages, threatening mails, threatening messages and making calls.

They said cyber bullying is more on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp etc and suggested the womenfolk to be cautious. So far, 30,000 women have subscribed the 4S, 4U YouTube channel in Krishna district by Tuesday.

Krishna District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu has called on the police particularly the women police to watch the Raksha Bandhan programme and get aware of the cybercrimes and cyber bullying.