Machilipatnam: Re-verification of deleted voters completed

Machilipatnam: Krishna district collector P Rajababu informed that re-verification process of deleted voters was completed.



While participating in the video conference organised by the Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Tuesday, the collector informed that they had completed re-verification of over 1, 00, 980 names deleted since June 1, 2022.

He said that the process was carried out by following the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India. He said that they had received complaints of 20,276 ineligible votes from political parties.

After the verification only 12,401 votes were eligible, he added. He said that the process of the verification of Form 6 and 7 are pending in Machilipatnam and Pamarru constituencies and will be completed within five days.

He said that they solved 39,798 claims of Form-6. Leftover claims of 1925 were pending and asserted the pending complaints will also be solved soon.