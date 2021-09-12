Machilipatnam: Underpass to check accidents on highway in Gurajada

Machilipatnam: An underpass would be constructed at a cost of Rs1 crore near Gurajada village under Pamarru Assembly constituency limits to check frequent check on the national highway in the area.

Transport Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah alias Nani told reporters that the the police officials confirmed that 13 accidents took place near Gurajada. MLA K Anil Kumar had also requested him to take measures to check the mishaps on the national highway near Gurajada.

The Transport Minister reviewed with the officials the road accidents taking place on the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam highway here on Saturday. The officials explained the black spots where accidents take place frequently.

Later, the Minister along with Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani and Krishna district Collector J Nivas spoke to the media.

Referring to Thotlavallur mandal, Perni Nani informed that Rs31 crore was sanctioned for construction of Pamulalanka bridge and added that 13 cents of land would be taken for it. He said the bridge works would be taken up soon and would be completed as early as possible.

Pamarru MLA K Anil Kumar, Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, Machilipatnam RDO Khaja Vali and other officials participated in the meeting.